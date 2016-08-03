Aug 3 Redknee Solutions Inc
* Redknee Solutions reports third quarter fiscal 2016
results
* Qtrly net loss was $12.3 million, or $0.11 loss per share
(including $4.1 million in restructuring costs)
* "we expect that our backlog will contribute to increased
revenue visibility for fiscal year 2017"
* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue of between $170 million and $180
million
* Qtrly revenue totalled $40.5 million compared to $46.7
million
* Qtrly order backlog increased both year-over-year and
sequentially to a record $180.7 million
* Sees fiscal 2016 revenue of between $170 million and $172
million
* "in fiscal 2017 we expect to generate adjusted ebitda in
range of $15 to $20 million dollars"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: