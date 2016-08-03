Aug 3 Allstate Corp

* Allstate net income impacted by catastrophes

* Q2 revenue rose 2 percent to $9.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net investment income of $762 million declined $27 million in Q2 of 2016 compared to q2 of 2015

* Qtrly decline in net income was due primarily to higher catastrophe losses

* Qtrly catastrophe losses $961 million versus $797 million