BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Allstate Corp
* Allstate net income impacted by catastrophes
* Q2 revenue rose 2 percent to $9.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net investment income of $762 million declined $27 million in Q2 of 2016 compared to q2 of 2015
* Qtrly decline in net income was due primarily to higher catastrophe losses
* Qtrly catastrophe losses $961 million versus $797 million
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project