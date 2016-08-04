Aug 3 Sunoco Lp

* Sunoco LP announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Expects capital spending growth for the full year 2016 between $380 million to $400 million

* Q2 revenue $4.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.15 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S