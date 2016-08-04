WRAPUP 2-N.Korea missile programme progressing faster than expected, says South
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
Aug 3 Sunoco Lp
* Sunoco LP announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Expects capital spending growth for the full year 2016 between $380 million to $400 million
* Q2 revenue $4.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.15 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
* Telecoms regulator expects Facebook to comply with court orders