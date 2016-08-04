Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 4 Acacia Research Corp:
* Acacia subsidiary enters into settlement and patent license agreement with ZTE Corporation
* Agreement resolves litigation that was pending in united states district court for eastern district of Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
(Adds company news, futures) May 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening broadly unchanged on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the first half of the year, though said it still expected to meet full-year targets due to strong cost control. * PREMIER: Premier Foods reported lower sales and earnings on Tuesday, ci