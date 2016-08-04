Aug 4 Archrock Partners LP :

* Q2 revenue $140.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $146 million

* "Saw a modest increase in new orders in second quarter"

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* "If recent improvement in market conditions is sustained, we expect increased level of customer activity experienced in Q2 to continue"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: