Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :

* Announces second-quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $114.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $129.3 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Due to ongoing uncertainty in oil and gas markets, company is continuing to suspend its earnings guidance

* Says expects full-year 2016 capital expenditures, including stripping costs, will approximate $30 million