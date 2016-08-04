Aug 4 Cone Midstream Partners LP

* Cone Midstream reports second quarter results and increases guidance

* Full year distributable cash flow attributable to partnership is now expected to be in range of $82 - $92 million

* Qtrly average daily throughput volumes of 857 billion BTU per day (BBTU/D) as compared to 568 BBTU/D

* Full year 2016 adjusted ebitda attributable to partnership is now expected to be in range of $96 - $106 million