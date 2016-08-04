Aug 4 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* BioCryst reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $4.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.9 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 net operating cash use to be in range of $55 to $75 million

* Says expect initial data from apex-1 to be available by year end 2016

* Expects 2016 operating expenses to be in range of $78 to $98 million