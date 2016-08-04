Aug 4 Windstream Reports Second

* Quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 sales $1.36 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.37 billion

* Windstream Holdings Inc says adjusted capital expenditures are expected to be between $800 million and $850 million for 2016

* Windstream holdings inc says affirmed its previously provided financial guidance for 2016 with improved cash interest and cash tax guidance