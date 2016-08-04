UPDATE 4-Singapore sovereign fund GIC pares UBS stake at a loss
* Shares sold at 16.1 Sfr vs 16.61 Sfr Monday close - sources
Aug 4 Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Church & Dwight reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 sales $877.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $869.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintains fy reported and organic sales outlook; raises gross margin and marketing spend outlook ; announces two-for-one stock split
* Now expect 14 to 15% reported and 8 to 9% adjusted eps growth
* For q3, we expect reported and organic sales growth of approximately 1-2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans