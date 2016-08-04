Aug 4 Church & Dwight Co Inc

* Church & Dwight reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 sales $877.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $869.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintains fy reported and organic sales outlook; raises gross margin and marketing spend outlook ; announces two-for-one stock split

* Now expect 14 to 15% reported and 8 to 9% adjusted eps growth

* For q3, we expect reported and organic sales growth of approximately 1-2%