BRIEF-Imperial Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 4 Blue Bird Corp
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $930 million to $950 million
* Blue Bird reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 sales $323.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $312.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016