Aug 4 Akorn Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.58 including items

* Akorn provides second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $281 million versus i/b/e/s view $273 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects that full year GAAP earnings per share will be at upper end of previously communicated ranges of $1.56 - $1.66

* Expects that full year NON-GAAP earnings per share will be at upper end of previously communicated ranges of $2.10 - $2.20

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of Directors authorizes $200 million stock repurchase program