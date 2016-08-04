Aug 4 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases full-year 2016 production guidance by 3% while maintaining capital expenditure guidance

* Increases target of 2016 total gross proceeds from asset divestitures by year-end to more than $2.0 billion from $1.2 to $1.7 billion

* 2016 Q2 production averaged approximately 657,100 BOE per day

* 2017 total production volumes are projected to be down approximately 5% compared to 2016 levels

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation reports 2016 second quarter financial and operational results

* Q2 loss per share $2.48

* While maintaining its 2016 capex guidance, now sees capex to be at higher end of its current guidance range

* As of June 30, 2016, Chesapeake's debt principal balance was approximately $8.7 billion

* With closing of VPP acquisitions in 2016 Q2, company has only two VPPs remaining

* Sees Fy 2016 NGL Absolute Production 23-25 mmbbls

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $1.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Selected Haynesville shale acreage expected to be sold

* "We continue to work toward additional solutions to improve our liquidity, reduce our midstream commitments"

* Through 2016 Q2, company's asset divestiture activities have totaled $964 million in net proceeds received to date

* "Continues to focus on select asset divestitures and is currently planning to sell additional properties by year-end 2016"

* Believe our oil production will be relatively flat in 2017 as compared to 2016

* Since January 1, 2016, company has retired at maturity, repurchased or exchanged for equity approximately $1.0 billion of debt

* Sees FY liquids productions 56 - 60 mmbbls

* Qtrly total revenue $1,622 million versus $3,521 million

* Sees FY oil production 33 - 35 mmbbls

* Sees FY total capital expenditures $1,260 - $1,760 million