UPDATE 2-Japan urges Toshiba, Western Digital to get along as chip spat flares
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
Aug 4 Duos Technologies Group Inc
* Awarded $1.2 million contract from Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 16 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.