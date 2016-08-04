Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 4 Unit Corp
* Q2 loss per share $1.44
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.15 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $138.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $135.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 16 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.