UPDATE 4-Singapore sovereign fund GIC pares UBS stake at a loss
* Shares sold at 16.1 Sfr vs 16.61 Sfr Monday close - sources
Aug 4 Lionbridge
* Reports Q2 results with record revenue of $144.2 million, GAAP EPS of $0.07 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $144.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $146.3 million
* Sees Q3 revenue $135 million to $141 million
* Expect strong earnings for remainder of this year and further revenue and earnings growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans