UPDATE 2-Japan urges Toshiba, Western Digital to get along as chip spat flares
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
Aug 4 Cas Medical Systems Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.08
* Q2 sales rose 18 percent to $5.5 million
* Affirming expectation to ship a total of 400 fore-sight cerebral oximeters this year
* Also on track to achieve our 2016 growth objective of fore-sight sales exceeding 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 16 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.