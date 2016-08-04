Aug 4 Kellogg Co

* Kellogg company reports second quarter 2016 results, raises outlook for comparable profit margin*

* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $4.11 to $4.18

* Q2 net sales in europe $629 million versus $650 million

* Qtrly reported diluted earnings per share $0.79

* Qtrly comparable diluted earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 Latin America net sales $204 million versus $328 million

* In aftermath of Britain's vote to exit from EU, currency translation expected to have more negative impact than previously estimated for FY

* Sees 2016 comparable operating profit now expected to increase by 15-17%

* Capital expenditure for year is still expected to be between 4% and 5% of sales, which translates approximately into $525-$625 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Plans to accelerate and increase previously announced goals for expanding currency-neutral comparable operating profit margin for 2017-18

* Sees 2016 currency-neutral comparable operating profit growth excluding venezuela to come in at high end of 4-6% growth range

* Sees currency translation is expected to have a more negative impact than previously estimated in 2016

* Q2 U.S. Morning foods net sales $727 million versus $742 million

* Qtrly currency-neutral comparable diluted earnings per share $1.00

* Raising full-year guidance for earnings per share on a currency-neutral comparable basis, to $4.11-$4.18

* Qtrly reported net sales $3,268 million versus $3,498 million

* Q2 Asia Pacific net sales $ 228 million versus $234 million

* Expects full-year cash flow from operating activities to be approximately $1.7 billion

* Reaffirmed that it expects full-year cash flow to be approximately $1.1 billion, including capital expenditure

* Increased guidance based on better-than-expected first-half profit performance in inflationary venezuela

* Increased guidance based on better-than-expected first-half profit performance in inflationary venezuela

* Increased guidance based on increased forecast for operating profit margin for businesses excluding venezuela