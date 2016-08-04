Aug 4 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $186.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Consolidated communications holdings inc says reiterating its full year 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: