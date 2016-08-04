UPDATE 4-Singapore sovereign fund GIC pares UBS stake at a loss
* Shares sold at 16.1 Sfr vs 16.61 Sfr Monday close - sources
Aug 4 Koppers Holdings Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Koppers Holdings Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales fell 10.8 percent to $385.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is increasing its estimate for 2016 capital expenditures to be $42 to $47 million
* Company is reducing its 2016 sales outlook to approximately $1.4 billion, due to lower expected sales volumes in its CMC segment
* Is increasing its guidance for adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $162 to $172 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares sold at 16.1 Sfr vs 16.61 Sfr Monday close - sources
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans