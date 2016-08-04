Aug 4 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd

* Melco Crown Entertainment announces unaudited second quarter 2016 earnings and declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $1.07 billion

* On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income attributable to Melco Crown Entertainment for Q2 of 2016 was $30.8 million, or $0.06 per ADS

* Qtrly net income per ads $0.06

* Macau continues to face challenges in gaming demand

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S