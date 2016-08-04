Aug 4 Mgm Growth Properties Llc

* Mgm growth properties llc reports second quarter results

* Net income available to mgp class a shareholders for quarter was $7 million or $0.12 per dilutive share

* Qtrly rental revenue was $101 million

* Mgp to increase its annual dividend by $0.12 per share starting in q3

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: