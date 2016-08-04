Aug 4 Sempra Energy

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.60 to $5.00

* Quarterly total revenues $2,156 million versus $2,367 million

* Socalgas updated estimate of certain costs related to Aliso Canyon natural gas leak is $717 million

* Q2 revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirms 2016 adjusted earnings guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: