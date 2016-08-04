UPDATE 4-Singapore sovereign fund GIC pares UBS stake at a loss
* Shares sold at 16.1 Sfr vs 16.61 Sfr Monday close - sources
Aug 4 Sempra Energy
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.60 to $5.00
* Quarterly total revenues $2,156 million versus $2,367 million
* Socalgas updated estimate of certain costs related to Aliso Canyon natural gas leak is $717 million
* Q2 revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company reaffirms 2016 adjusted earnings guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans