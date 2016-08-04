BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Medical Properties Trust Inc
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32
* Medical properties trust, inc. Reports second quarter results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.29 to $1.33
* Reaffirms estimates that 2016 normalized ffo will range from $1.29 to $1.33 per share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $128.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Management estimates that 2016 net income will range from $0.98 to $1.01 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $510.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 total revenues $126.3 million versus $99.8 million
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement