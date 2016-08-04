Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 4 Seaspan Corp
* Seaspan announces public offering of series H cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 16 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.