BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :
* Innergex Reports Second Quarter And Half Year 2016 results
* Q2 revenue C$87.8 million versus C$70.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement