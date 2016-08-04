Aug 4 Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.35

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share C$4.20 to C$4.60

* FY2016 earnings per share view C$4.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Assets under management and administration of $121.9 billion in Q2-end, up 8% year over year

* Says target of 15% (plus or minus 5%) of sales in individual insurance for 2016