Aug 4 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :

* Heidrick & Struggles acquires distinguished London-based JCA Group

* Says Jan Hall becomes chairman in UK for newly combined Heidrick & Struggles/JCA Group

* Hall will lead CEO & board practice in UK, serve as co-head of firm's CEO & board practice in Europe, with Sylvain Dhenin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: