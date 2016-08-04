BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :
* Heidrick & Struggles acquires distinguished London-based JCA Group
* Says Jan Hall becomes chairman in UK for newly combined Heidrick & Struggles/JCA Group
* Hall will lead CEO & board practice in UK, serve as co-head of firm's CEO & board practice in Europe, with Sylvain Dhenin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement