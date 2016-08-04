BRIEF-EBC Solicitors Q1 net result swings to profit of 343,775 zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 302,201 ZLOTYS VERSUS 768,331 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Mackinac Financial Corp
* Mackinac Financial Corporation announces six month and second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Qtrly net interest income $8 million versus $7 million
* Mackinac Financial Corp qtrly adjusted net income for q2 of 2016 would equate to $1.588 million, or $.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share