BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Ikonics Corp :
* Ikonics: aerospace sales increase more than 100%, earnings up for the quarter
* Q2 sales fell 10 percent to $4.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement