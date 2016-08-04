BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Northrop Grumman:
* Northrop grumman awarded Department of Veterans Affairs contract for health information technology
* The multi-vendor indefinite-delivery contract has potential value of $22.3 billion over 10 yrs - a five-year base with 5-yr option period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement