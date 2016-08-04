BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Seaspan Corp :
* Seaspan announces pricing of $225 million public offering of 7.875% series H cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares
* Priced $225 million public offering of its 7.875% series H cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares at $25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement