BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Whitecap Resources Inc :
* Whitecap Resources Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2/2016 production averaged 40,388 boe/d, 5% higher than co's forecast of 38,500 boe/d
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.29
* Whitecap Resources Inc says remain on track to meet 2016 average production guidance of 45,300 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement