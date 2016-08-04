BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q2 revenue $8.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.1 million
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and highlights recent period progress
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.05 including items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says remains on track to end 2016 with greater than $1.0 billion in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement