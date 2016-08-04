BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Id Systems Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* I.D. Systems reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $8.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.6 million
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement