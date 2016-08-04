BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Cerus Corp
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cerus corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $9.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $8.9 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $37 million to $40 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $38.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement