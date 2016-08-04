BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Ovascience Inc
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ovascience reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.62
* Ovascience reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement