BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Atricure Inc
* Atricure reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 20 to 22 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $39.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.8 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Fy2016 revenue view $160.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement