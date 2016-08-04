BRIEF-State Bank of India says no impact on ATMs from Wannacry ransomware
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs
Aug 4 Air Lease Corp
* Air lease corporation announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $350.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $349.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.84
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 539,637 dinars versus profit of 64,177 dinars year ago