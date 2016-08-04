BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Mohawk Industries Inc
* Mohawk Industries reports record second quarter
* Q2 sales $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.35 billion
* Sees q3 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.49 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $3.42
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $3.47 excluding items
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement