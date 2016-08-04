Aug 4 Incontact Inc

* Q2 revenue $63.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $62.4 million

* Incontact reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Will not be providing financial guidance for q3 or full year 2016.

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

