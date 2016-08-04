BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Incontact Inc
* Q2 revenue $63.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $62.4 million
* Incontact reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Will not be providing financial guidance for q3 or full year 2016.
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's previously issued financial guidance should no longer be relied upon. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement