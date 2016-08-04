BRIEF-State Bank of India says no impact on ATMs from Wannacry ransomware
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs
Aug 4 Re/Max Holdings Inc
* Re/Max Holdings reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $43.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.8 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 revenue in a range of $43.5 million to $44.5 million; re/max is reiterating its full-year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 539,637 dinars versus profit of 64,177 dinars year ago