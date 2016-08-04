BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management prices offering at $14.55 per share
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share
Aug 4 Gain Capital Holdings Inc
* Gain capital reports second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.19
* Qtrly net revenue of $108.3 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $106.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs