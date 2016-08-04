BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Halogen Software Inc
* Halogen Software announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenue increased 12% from q2 2015 to $18.0 million; qtrly adjusted ebitda per share was $0.09 in q2 2016
* Qtrly adjusted ebitda per share $ 0.09
* Sees Q3 total revenue in range of $17.9 to $18.1 million
* Ses FY total revenue in range of $72.6 to $73.0 million
* Says is increasing its expectation of adjusted ebitda in range of $4.0 to $5.0 million for fy
* Sees Q3 recurring revenue in range of $16.6 to $16.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement