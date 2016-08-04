BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* Orexigen Therapeutics reports business and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue $7.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.9 million
* Q2 loss per share $1.73
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement