BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Hawaiian Airlines Inc
* Hawaiian Airlines reports July 2016 traffic statistics
* July system wide asms 1.78 billion, up 4.3 percent
* July system wide load factor 86.2% versus 84.5%
* July system wide rpms 1.45 billion, up 6.4 percent Source text for Eikon:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement