Aug 4 Performant Financial Corp

* Performant financial corporation announces financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to $38.1 million

* "as we look to back half of this year, we anticipate some softening as revenues will not be as high as first six months"

* Updating 2016 revenue and adjusted ebitda expectations to $135 million to $145 million and $18 million to $22 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $134.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: