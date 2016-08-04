BRIEF-State Bank of India says no impact on ATMs from Wannacry ransomware
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs
Aug 4 Bankrate Inc
* Bankrate reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 10 percent to $98.3 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $110 million to $116 million
* Says revenue is expected to be in range of $110 million to $116 million in FY16
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 539,637 dinars versus profit of 64,177 dinars year ago