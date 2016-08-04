BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Lantheus Holdings Inc
* Lantheus Holdings, Inc. reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $68 million to $70 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $291 million to $295 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $78 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.7 million
* For Q3 of 2016, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $14 million to $16 million.
* Increasing its outlook for full year 2016 adjusted ebitda to a range of $70 million to $73 million
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement