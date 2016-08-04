BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Kraft Heinz Co
* Kraft Heinz reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 sales $6.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.79 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly organic net sales decreased 0.5 percent versus year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement